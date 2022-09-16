Tricky ties in store as Intermediate Cup draw is made

Lurgan Town have been handed a tricky tie in the first round of this year’s McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup.

They have been drawn at home to Amateur League side Dunmurry Rec in the first round of the competition, which gets underway on Saturday, October 15.

Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown also face Amateur League opposition, with Premier Division side Ards Rangers coming to Planters Park.

Meanwhile Craigavon City and Oxford Sunnyside will face teams from nearer to home in the Mid-Ulster League, with City at home to Tandragee Rovers and Oxford Sunnyside away to Ambassadors.

AFC Craigavon received a bye into the second round.

