Glenavon to meet Loughgall in League Cup

Glenavon have been given a home tie against Loughgall in the second round of the BetMcLean League Cup.
The draw was made on Saturday afternoon.
Loughgall are currently sitting top of the Championship with 13 points from their opening five game.
The draw in full is:
Annagh United v Larne
Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City
Ballymena United v Coleraine
Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers
Dundela v Linfield
Dungannon Swifts v Portadown
Glenavon v Loughgall
Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town
Ties to be played on Tuesday 4th October, kick-off 7:45pm.