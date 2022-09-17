Glenavon to meet Loughgall in League Cup

Glenavon have been given a home tie against Loughgall in the second round of the BetMcLean League Cup.

The draw was made on Saturday afternoon.

Loughgall are currently sitting top of the Championship with 13 points from their opening five game.

The draw in full is:

Annagh United v Larne

Ballyclare Comrades v Newry City

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers

Dundela v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Portadown

Glenavon v Loughgall

Glentoran v Warrenpoint Town

Ties to be played on Tuesday 4th October, kick-off 7:45pm.