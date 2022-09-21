Local sides draw Amateur League opponents in Irish Cup third round

The draw for round three of the Samuel Gelston’s Irish Cup has been made.

Lurgan Town will go to Amateur League Division 1C outfit Finaghy, while Oxford Sunnyside 1A side Mossley.

Meanwhile Dollingstown face a trip to Park Way to take on Amateur League Premier Division side Comber Rec.

The games are all due to take place on Saturday 29 October 2022 (ko 1.30 pm). The draw in full is (local sides in bold):

Greenisland -v- Dunloy, Finaghy -v- Lurgan Town, Belfast Celtic -v- Bangor, Banbridge Town -v- East Belfast, Crewe United -v- St James' Swifts, Comber Rec -v- Dollingstown, Tandragee Rovers -v- Immaculata, Newcastle -v- St Mary's YC, Dungiven Celtic -v- Ballymoney United, Ballymacash Rangers -v- Rosario YC, Windmill Stars -v- Willowbank, Coagh United -v- Crumlin United, Oxford Sunnyside -v- Mossley, Bourneview Mill -v- Shankill United, Woodvale -v- Limavady United, Wakehurst -v- Moyola Park.