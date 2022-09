Mid-Ulster League fixtures

23 SEPTEMBER 2022

RESERVE CHAMPIONSHIP: Annagh United Reserves v Banbridge Town Reserves (8.15pm kick off), Ballymacash Rangers Reserves v Hanover Reserves (8pm kick off), Crewe United Reserves v Rathfriland Rangers Reserves (7.30pm kick off)

24 SEPTEMBER 2022

INTERMEDIATE A: Bourneview Mill v Crewe United (1pm kick off)

DIVISION 1: Hillsborough Boys v Goodyear (1pm kick off)

DIVISION 2: Tollymore United v Derryhirk United (1pm kick off)

DIVISION 3: Dunnaman v Damolly (1pm kick off), Lisburn Youth v Castlecaulfield (1pm kick off)

BOB RADCLIFFE CUP ROUND 1: AFC Craigavon v Banbridge Rangers (1pm kick off), Dungannon Swifts U20s v Craigavon City (1pm kick off), Fivemiletown United v Rectory Rangers (1pm kick off), Lurgan Town v Cookstown Youth (1pm kick off), Newry City AFC U20s v Richhill AFC (1pm kick off), Oxford Sunnyside v Loughgall U20s (1pm kick off), Seagoe v Moneyslane (1pm kick off), Windmill Stars v Tandragee Rovers (1pm kick off)

MID ULSTER SHIELD ROUND 1: Ballybot United v Bessbrook United (1pm kick off), Dromore Amateurs Reserves v Armagh Celtic (1pm kick off), Magheralin Village v Cleary Celtic (1pm kick off)