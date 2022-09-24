Dollingstown hit half a dozen past PSNI

Dollingstown 6-0 PSNI

Dollingstown ran riot at Planters Park on Saturday as they put six goals past the PSNI.

An own goal by the visitors’ Nicholas Turkington gave them the lead before Ben Neill doubled the Dolly Birds’ advantage before the half-hour mark in the game.

An excellent finish from Liam Toman made it 3-0 on 36 minutes and before half time a free kick by Jonathan Ewart hit the target and ended the game as a contest.

Ewart was brought down in the penalty box to give Dale Malone the opportunity to make it 5-0, which he did with aplomb. They could have had a sixth with an opportunity later once again from the penalty spot but this was saved.

Substitute Matthew Robinson rounded off the scoring with a free kick to keep Dollingstown in third place in the Premier Intermediate League table, a point behind joint pacesetters Ballymacash Rangers and Bangor.

Dollingstown: Buchanan, D. Neill, Mooney, Acheson, B. Neill, Walker, Ferris, McKeown, L. Toman, Ewart, Malone subs McConnell (not used), McCullough (replaced Ferris 71), Liggett (replaced McKeown 71), Quinn (replaced Walker 62), Dennison (replaced B. Neill 71), Robinson (replaced Malone 62), Gill (not used)

PSNI: Hegan, Briers, Turkington, Graham, Wharry, McLaughlan, Richardson, Owens, Moore, Tumelty, Hanna subs Hunter (not used), Wilson (replaced Graham 59), Woods (replaced Turkington 46), McEneaney (replaced Wharry 46), Logan (replaced Owens 46), Bologo (not used), Capper (replaced Moore 46)