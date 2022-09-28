McDonald’s Lurgan named ‘Football Restaurant of the Year’

McDonald’s Lurgan was named ‘Football Restaurant of the Year’ at the recent McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards for 2022, held at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

The annual McDonald’s Irish FA Grassroots Football Awards, which celebrate 20 years in Northern Ireland this year, recognise the inspirational commitment and hard work of football clubs and volunteers who give up their time and make a long-lasting impact on young people and communities across Northern Ireland.

Hosted by sports journalist and broadcaster Claire McCollum, the ceremony featured interviews with McDonald’s ambassadors and football legends Sir Geoff Hurst and Pat Jennings, and Kenny Shiels, manager of the Northern Ireland Women’s National Football Team.

The ‘Football Restaurant of the Year’ Award is award to a McDonald’s restaurant in Northern Ireland that has gone above and beyond to provide crucial support and partnership to its local grassroots football club or clubs.

McDonald’s Franchisee John McCollum, owner and operator of the Lurgan restaurant, said its 130-strong team was “very proud” of the accolade.

“This award is a very fitting recognition for the entire team in Lurgan who, led by Franchisee Supervisor Rita Frost and Business Manager Caitriona McConville, invest a huge amount of time and effort in building meaningful and lasting relationships with our grassroots football clubs in the Lurgan area,” he said.

“But we are just one of 33 McDonald’s restaurants right across Northern Ireland, each supporting their local clubs in their own way through the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, in partnership with the Irish FA. We see this programme as a very meaningful demonstration of McDonald’s commitment to feeding and fostering local communities, and to making a difference in the lives of those in the areas in which we operate.”

Highlighting the importance of local grassroots football, Franchisee Supervisor Rita Frost commented: “As restaurant teams we see first-hand the tremendous impact that grassroots football has on every child that participates – enabling them to grow in confidence, to make new friends and to enjoy the benefits of exercise in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

“In Lurgan, it is a privilege for us to work with the grassroots clubs associated with Lurgan Town FC, which are led by an outstanding team dedicated local volunteers who give so much of their time to make a difference in young people’s lives in this way.”

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador Pat Jennings said the Awards provide an important opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work that takes place at all levels of the grassroots game in Northern Ireland.

He said: “Congratulations to McDonald’s Lurgan for this very well deserved award, and indeed to all our regional and national award nominees and the winners, who all work tirelessly in the background at their clubs to keep the local grassroots game alive.

“Each year when the Awards come around, I am humbled and inspired by the dedication, passion and enthusiasm of our grassroots volunteers and by the tremendous impact they have on the lives of children and young people right across Northern Ireland.”

In 2021 McDonald’s celebrated the huge milestone of having provided five million hours of free Fun Football to children in the UK – with more than 75,000 children across Northern Ireland having benefitted from 250,000 hours of coaching, games and fun. More recently, McDonald’s launched its new Fun Football programme, which will provide over one million 5–11-year-olds with the opportunity to enjoy free football coaching across the UK.

The new programme will deliver over 10.5 million hours of Fun Football over the course of the next four years making it the largest grassroots participation programme in the UK. In addition to the Irish FA in Northern Ireland, the programme will be delivered in collaboration with the Scottish FA, The Football Association of Wales and a network of national coaching providers in England.