Keeping it tight at the back key for Glenavon in derby clash with Portadown

It goes without saying, but defence is going to be key for Glenavon in tonight’s Mid-Ulster derby against Portadown.

Both club’s defences have had a tricky time this season. In fact, neither the Ports or the Lurgan Blues have managed to keep a clean sheet in the league so far this season, leaving them the only teams in the Premiership not to do so.

They’ve also conceded on average over two goals per game this season – Glenavon with 13 goals going past them in six games, Portadown with 16 scored against them in seven games.

Glenavon have had more success so far this season at the top end of the pitch, with nine goals scored – although one third of those goals came in their 3-1 win over Coleraine, their only victory this season. As for Paul Doolin’s men, they’ve only managed to hit the net twice in their seven league games.

By that maths, if Glenavon can keep it tight at the back, they should be able to see off their old rivals.

They will be without Andrew Doyle for tonight’s game – Jamie Doran misses out too – but with players of the calibre of Mark Haughey, Calum Birney and Danny Wallace at the back, you’d like to think Glenavon should have enough at the back to stop the Ports’ attack.

Gary Hamilton used his match preview to call on his players to “stand up and be counted”. With just one win out of their first six league games of the season, Glenavon fans will be hoping that they will heed that advice and get back on track against their old rivals.

Tickets for the game are still available by clicking here. Your Lurgan will have live updates from the game this evening with coverage getting underway from 7.15pm.