Hamilton wants to see more 'spirit, fight and desire' from Glenavon in Loughgall clash

Glenavon will look to get back on track following their dismal derby display in tonight’s BetMcLean Cup tie with Loughgall.

But if they think they are going to be in for an easy ride against the Championship side, they can think again. The Lakeview Park outfit are top of their division and are unbeaten with 22 points from their eight games – and the points they dropped were in a draw with second placed Annagh United.

Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton said he wanted to see his players showing “more hunger and desire” than they did in Friday night’s 1-1 draw with bottom of the table Portadown.

“They’ll be up for it, they are a league below us so it’s a Cup final for them,” said Hamilton.

“We know they’re a good side and I remember one year they knocked us out of the Irish Cup.

“Dean’s got a good side built down there, it won’t be an easy game and we need to get out and show a bit more spirit, fight and desire.

“That’s what we’ll be asking for and hopefully we can get it.”

Reflecting on Friday night’s draw, Hamilton said that it should have been “easy” for his players to show passion in a fixture against their Mid-Ulster rivals.

“I used to love playing in derby games as a player and certainly as a manager you love to manage in them,” he said.

“Unfortunately, you’re standing on the sideline and you can’t go onto that pitch and do anything about it.

“You want to play in derby games, you look at the calendar at the start of the season and you wonder when the first derby match is.

“We had a decent crowd at Shamrock Park as well and the boys haven’t put in a performance.

“The biggest disappointment was that we lacked fight in the first-half, maybe not so much in the second-half as Conor Scannell came on and livened things up for us.

“He was playing with hunger, desire, picking up second balls and gave us energy.

“Skinner [Eoin Bradley] came on in the last 15 or 20 minutes and made things awkward for their centre-halves by holding the ball up.

“I thought we were slightly better in the second-half and near the end we had a couple of chances.

“On performance today, we would have stolen the three points if that was the case.

“The only positive we can take is that we have come out with a point but that’s not what we were looking for.”