Glenavon boss urges players to go into Swifts game without fear

Glenavon need to start playing without fear if they are to turn their horrible run of form around.

So says Gary Hamilton, who was looking ahead to Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership game with Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

He was speaking after two dismal results in the space of four days – a 1-1 draw with bottom club Portadown and their exit from the League Cup at the hands of Championship pacesetters Loughgall.

So far this season Glenavon have managed to win just one of their seven league games, with some of the worst performances seen during Hamilton’s decade in charge creeping in – the 5-1 defeat to Premiership newcomers Newry City springs to mind.

Reflecting on Tuesday night’s defeat, Hamilton said that his team created plenty of chances. However, he feels a lack of self-assurance has become a problem for his players.

“Some of the football that we played, some of the areas that we got into, I thought was was very good,” he said.

“But, what would you find in these situations is that people's confidences are down.

“The hardest thing in football to do at any time is to score a goal, but when your confidence is down, and things aren't going your way, it does become more difficult.

“You can see it clearly from the sidelines, from the amount of clear-cut chances we had tonight, the amount of chances that you would classify as sitters was unbelievable.

“But that's always down to a lack of confidence and the way things are going at this minute in time. Hopefully they will snap out of it.”

The former Glentoran and Portadown striker said that his players need to rediscover their sparkle.

“I said to them after the game that there's no point in being afraid and in playing with fear because, when you look at the world there's many people in a lot worse situations than us in terms of illness,” he added.

“You have to make sure that when you go on the football pitch on a Saturday that, first and foremost, that you give everything, but you go out and you feel lucky.

“I always say that to the players because I'm not in that position, now that I can't play any more. You miss it, you miss that feeling of being able to go out and play on a Saturday and hopefully try and entertain people.

“They have to have to appreciate that more and stop feeling sorry for themselves, stop playing with fear and just get on with it. Hopefully hopefully it'll it'll start turning.”

Dungannon come to Mourneview Park having lost eight of their last night Premiership fixtures. Their only victory came on September 23 against Portadown, with goals from Rhyss Campbell and Ryan Mayes giving them a 2-0 win.

The last time the two teams met back in April, the Swifts won 3-2 with a late Matthew Snoddy own goal proving to be the difference between the two teams.

Prior to that, though, Glenavon had won their previous three meetings against Dean Shiels’ side, and it’s that sort of form that fans of the Lurgan Blues will be desperate to see on Saturday.