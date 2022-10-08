Glenavon have boss Hamilton feeling five alive

Glenavon 5-0 Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon bounced back from their recent run of poor results to secure a fine home win against Dungannon Swifts.

After a dismal week which saw them go out of the League Cup to Championship pacesetters Loughgall and a draw away to bottom club Portadown, Gary Hamilton was desperate to see his side get a result - and he was duly pleased with the outcome.

"I think we got what our performance deserved," Gary Hamilton told Glenavon Media after the game.

"Most games this season we haven't got that.

"We had to work for it. We felt that we had scored a perfectly good goal in the first half which was ruled out and we felt we should have had a penalty which wasn't given.

"We went in at half time with the score at 0-0, just like against Loughgall where we had been dominant. But in the second half, thankfully, we stuck to the task and we got five goals, which is always pleasing as a manager. It was also pleasing to get a clean sheet."

After the scoreless first half the Lurgan Blues went in front on 50 minutes when Conor McCloskey capitalised on Declan Dunne dropping a cross.

Eoin Bradley doubled Glenavon's lead two minutes later when he took up possession on the right hand side from a long ball. The forward cut inside before smashing home.

Just after the hour mark Issac Baird made it 3-0 with an outstanding finish. Conor Scannell's cross was headed onto the crossbar by Matthew Fitzpatrick. The Swifts could only clear the ball as far as Baird who powered home from 25 yards.

Fitzpatrick got on the scoresheet himself, scoring from close range at the second attempt from another Kerr cross.

The scoring was rounded off in spectacular style by Aaron Prendergast, who took advantage of some indecision in the Dungannon defence before rocketing the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

Glenavon are back in action on Tuesday against Loughgall in the Mid-Ulster Cup, kick-off 7.45pm.