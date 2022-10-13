Hamilton insists Glenavon can take confidence from performances against top six as they head to Crusaders

Glenavon travel to Crusaders on Saturday looking to try and continue their decent form at their Seaview ground.

The Lurgan Blues have only lost on one of their last five visits to the north Belfast venue, winning two and drawing two.

Gary Hamilton’s side have been trying to rediscover their form of late, and after a run of games where they had won just one of their first seven league games this season, it remains to be seen if last week’s 5-0 league win over Dungannon Swifts is start of Glenavon getting back on track, or just papering over the cracks.

It also could be the turn of a pattern that seems to have developed with the Mourneview Park club, who seem to struggle against the bottom six clubs while performing well against the top six, such as in their 3-1 win over Coleraine in August three days before a 5-1 hammering by Newry City.

Hamilton insists his players can take confidence from previous good performances against the full-time clubs in the Danske Bank Premiership, despite not getting the positive results that they would have liked.

“I heard David Jeffrey say the other week that it is getting more difficult and more difficult for teams like ourselves against the full-time teams,” he told Glenavon Media.

“But this season we have competed against two of the better teams this year at better teams at Mourneview. [Against Larne we were beaten by] a 96th minute penalty that we all saw was never a penalty, and we were down to nine men.

“We also played Cliftonville who are flying as well. And again, it was a free kick in the 85th minute. Joel Taggart highlighted on his show that it wasn't a free kick. In both of those games we could have come out of them with the results and we actually performed well in both games.

“If the boys are on their game like they were on Saturday, then we can compete with most teams in this league and hopefully we go to Seaview and give a performance.

“We can take confidence from last Saturday’s performance and hopefully we can take something from the game.”