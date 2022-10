Mid-Ulster League fixture run-down

Here's a full list of fixtures in the Mid-Ulster League for Saturday, October 15.

INTERMEDIATE A

Banbridge Rangers v Dungannon Tigers

INTERMEDIATE B

AFC Craigavon v Seapatrick

Laurelvale v Rectory Rangers

Tullyvallen v Ambassadors

DIVISION 1

Lurgan BBOB v Ballyoran

DIVISION 2

Armagh Celtic v Lurgan Celtic

Bessbrook United v West End Hibs

Derryhirk United v Armagh Blues

Gilford Crusaders v Keady Celtic

Glenavy Youth v Tollymore United (2pm kick off)

DIVISION 3

Castlecaulfield v Broomhedge Maghaberry

Dungannon Rovers v Dunnaman

FC United Lisburn v Magheralin Village

The Dons v Lisburn Youth

Warren Young Men v Moira Albion

RESERVE CHAMPIONSHIP

Ballymacash Rangers Reserves v Oxford Sunnyside Reserves

Moneyslane Reserves v Dollingstown Reserves

Tandragee Rovers Reserves v Crewe United Reserves

RESERVE 1

Dungannon Tigers Reserves v Bourneview Mill Reserves

Hill Street Reserves v Craigavon City Reserves

Hillsborough Boys Reserves v Banbridge Rangers Reserves

Markethill Swifts Reserves v Richhill AFC Reserves

RESERVE 2

Ambassadors Reserves P-P Tullyvallen Reserves

Caledon Rovers Reserves v Dromore Amateurs Reserves

Lower Maze Reserves P-P Glenavy Reserves

Seagoe Reserves P-P Laurelvale Reserves

RESERVE 3

Annalong Reserves P-P Loughshore United Reserves

Derryhirk United Reserves P-P The Dons Reserves

Goodyear Reserves P-P Glenavy Youth Reserves

Newmills Reserves P-P Lurgan BBOB Reserves

Newmills Reserves v Loughshore United Reserves

Portadown BBOB Reserves P-P FC United Lisburn Reserves

RESERVE 4

Ballyvea Reserves P-P Castlecaulfield Reserves

Dunnaman Reserves P-P Armagh Blues Reserves

Lisburn Youth Reserves P-P Magheralin Village Reserves

Lurgan Celtic Reserves v Moira Albion Reserves

Windmill Stars Reserves P-P Gilford Crusaders Reserves

WILMOR JOHNSTON MEMORIAL CUP ROUND 1

Rectory Rangers Reserves v Banbridge Town Reserves

Seapatrick Reserves v Hanover Reserves

O'HARA CUP ROUND 1

Ballyoran Reserves v Lurgan BBOB Reserves

INTERMEDIATE CUP ROUND 1

1st Bangor v Moneyslane (1.30pm kick off)

Ambassadors v Oxford Sunnyside (1.30pm kick off)

Ballynahinch Olympic v Windmill Stars (1.30pm kick off)

Bourneview Mill v Markethill Swifts (1.30pm kick off)

Craigavon City v Tandragee Rovers (1.30pm kick off)

Dromore Amateurs v St Marys (1.30pm kick off)

Hanover v Seagoe (1.30pm kick off)

Lurgan Town v Dunmurry Rec (1.30pm kick off)

Newcastle v Fivemiletown United (1.30pm kick off)

Newmills v Lower Maze (1.30pm kick off)

Richhill AFC v Ballynure OB (1.30pm kick off)

Strabane Athletic v Crewe United (1.30pm kick off)

Valley Rangers v Belfast Celtic (1.30pm kick off)

JUNIOR CUP ROUND 2

22nd OB v Portadown BBOB (1.30pm kick off)

Annagh United Reserves v Immaculata Reserves (1.30pm kick off)

Ardstraw v AFC Craigavon Reserves (1.30pm kick off)

Augher Stars v Glenavy (1.30pm kick off)

Bangor YM v Coalisland Athletic (1.30pm kick off)

Castlederg United v Red Star (1.30pm kick off)

Crumlin Utd Reserves v Loughshore United (1.30pm kick off)

Damolly v Ardmore (1.30pm kick off)

Donacloney v KiImore Rec Swifts (1.30pm kick off)

FC Moylena v Valley Rangers Reserves (1.30pm kick off)

Goodyear v Aquinas Reserves (1.30pm kick off)

Hillsborough Boys v Ards Rangers Reserves (1.30pm kick off)

Killymoon Rangers v Hill Street (1.30pm kick off)

Portstewart Town v Annalong (1.30pm kick off)

Rathfriland Rangers Reserves v Sandy Hill (1.30pm kick off)

Scarva Rangers v 4th Newtownabbey OB (1.30pm kick off)

Seagoe Reserves v FC Mindwell (1.30pm kick off)

Southside Rangers v Ballyvea (1.30pm kick off)

St Marys Reserves v Mountfield (1.30pm kick off)

MID ULSTER SHIELD ROUND 2

Coagh United Reserves v Roca Juniors (2pm kick off)