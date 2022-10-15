Young Lurgan freestyler Ben Ross set for Championship

Young Ben Ross, who is just 13 years, attends Lurgan Junior High School.

He is what is known in the trade as a freestyler, a practice which demonstrates a very high level of skills with a football.

The young Lurgan lad hasn't looked back since meeting Irish Champion Sam Madden from Lisburn.

Ben explained, "It all started when I saw a video of a kid doing a trick and I decided to try it.

“After a while I got better and made an Instagram page.

“I started getting better and really started to enjoy it as I thought the tricks looked cool."

And persistence eventually paid off for the Junior High schoolboy.

"I kept posting videos until I started following the Irish champion Sam Madden - he was class. I followed him and tried some of his tricks.

“One night I decided to text him and see if he’d reply, only hours later he messaged me back. I knew he liked this certain trick as he always done it so I practised for weeks and got it.

“I sent it to him and he was really impressed. He started to follow me and to me I was the happiest person alive."

Looking back on his 12th birthday, Ross recalls: "My mum organised a zoom call with Sam. I was so happy, I showed him everything I knew and he told me that we could hopefully get to meet up after lockdown - obviously I didn’t really believe him - until one day I got a text asking would I meet up.

“I did I met loads of people I’ve never heard of before and Sam even asked me would I compete in the Irish championship."

So, how did that go ?

"Eventually I entered and competed - I didn’t have it easy,” explained Ben.

“People were competing who were twice my age. I was even shocked as the judges where the Fagerli brothers, Erlend and Brynjar, who are the world's best freestylers.

“I also met a freestyler that I used to watch at the very beginning - his name is Dara Coyne and I got pictures with all of them.

“Now, a year later, loads of people always ask me about freestyle. I have had freestyle meets loads of times - now I am competing in the under 16s Irish championships on November 19 and I am going for that title.

“And it’s all thanks to Sam - I would never be where I am without him."

Keep an eye on Your Lurgan for more on Lurgan youngster Ben Ross.