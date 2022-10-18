Glenavon take on 'wounded animal' Linfield at Windsor Park

Glenavon face a “wounded animal” tonight as they take on a Linfield side hurting from their ‘Big Two’ loss to Glentoran.

The Belfast Blues lost 3-0 to their rivals from the east of the city and are currently sitting seventh in the table, having played one game fewer that Glenavon, who sit ninth.

Trips to Windsor Park are difficult for any side and Glenavon know that better than anyone, having suffered 7-1 and 8-0 losses at the national stadium in recent years. Mind you, they’ve also enjoyed big wins at Windsor, most recently in 2019 when they ran out 4-0 victors.

There have also been games where they’ve ran the Blues close, including during their last trip to Windsor Park which resulted in a 2-0 loss. That might not sound too close, but the difference in the game was that Linfield took two of their chances and Glenavon couldn’t.

That sounds a bit like the story of Glenavon’s 2022/23 season so far, no more typically than at the weekend when they played Crusaders. If Eoin Bradley’s leg had been half an inch longer Glenavon would have gone in front right before Crusaders went 3-2 up on Saturday. But that’s football.

Gary Hamilton says that if his team are to get anything from their trip to the Irish League champions, then his Glenavon team will need to put in a similar performance to their display against the Crues.

“It’s another tough game on Tuesday night - there’s no easy ones but certainly very few harder than going to Windsor Park, especially as they’re wounded animals after their result on Friday night against Glentoran,” said Hamilton.

“Somebody gave a stat out the other night that it had been 70 plus games or something like that since they had last been beaten at home.

“So it's not an easy place to go and get a result. I would say we weren't too far off being one of the last teams to beat them at home because I know we had got a couple of results down there one stage.

“If we can put in a performance like we did on Saturday, you never know. You never know what happens. We need to be on our game and we need to be play like we did on Saturday to stand any chance of getting a result.”