Lennon sacked by Cypriot club Omonia

Lurgan native Neil Lennon has been sacked by Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia.

It comes just shy of a week after they had lost narrowly to Manchester United in the Europa League at Old Trafford and months after he led the club to the Cypriot Cup.

In a statement the club said, "We inform you that we have agreed with Neil Lennon to stop our collaboration.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership.

"Mr Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us. Our paths separate, but the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever.

"We sincerely thank Mr Lennon for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career."

The former Celtic boss was appointed Omonia boss in March, agreeing a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

However the news was announced shortly after a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamis at home, leaving them seventh in the table.