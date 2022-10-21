Hurt Glenavon look to get back on track against Carrick Rangers

Glenavon will look to move on from the hurt of two narrow losses against Crusaders and Linfield when they take on Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

The Lurgan Blues lost by the odd goal in five in both games and only for some bad luck probably would have got something out of both games.

They were within a hare’s breadth of going 3-2 up against the Crues right before Adam Lecky scored what proved to be the winner. On Tuesday night they led 2-1 against the champions and put in a fine performance, only for Eetu Vertainen to score a winner three minutes from the end. Glenavon felt that there had been a foul against Matthew Fitzpatrick, who had been hauled to the ground, in the build-up to the winner.

Gary Hamilton said that he had been left feeling “heartbroken” after those two results but said that his team needed to pick themselves up and go again.

“We want to get a victory against everyone no matter where we go,” he said.

“We wanted to get a victory against Linfield [on Tuesday] and against Crusaders last Saturday, you can see that from our performances but we couldn’t get one.

“We go into every game looking three points and we’ll go into the game on Saturday looking for the same. If we can get the performance levels that we’ve had over the last couple of games we’ll have every chance of that.”

He added, “We need to keep our discipline too, which we have been doing in recent games after having had a few players sent off at the start of the season and that will give us the best chance of getting a result.”

Saturday’s game at Mourneview Park will be the first time that the two teams have met since Glenavon beat Carrick at Taylor’s Avenue back in April.

They last met at Mourneview back in March of this year, with the Lurgan Blues running out 2-0 winners.