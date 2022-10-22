Goalscorer Malone says Glenavon always believed they'd return to winning ways

Glenavon’s Jack Malone says his team mates always believed that they would get the results their recent good performances deserved.

The midfielder, who found the net in their 4-2 win over Carrick Rangers on Saturday and was later named the Glenavon man of the match, believes that their latest point could be the spark their season needs.

“It’s been a tough week mentally and physically. There’s a few sore boys in the changing room after three games in seven days,” he told Glenavon’s YouTube chanel.

“But that win was fully deserved and hopefully now the boys can kick on against Ballymena on Friday night.

“If you have been to the games you’ll have seen we’ve played really well, especially on Tuesday night - I thought we played Linfield off the park for 70-75 minutes, a team who have played in Europe this year.

“We knew the results were going to come and we’ve been performing. Gary said before the game that we have scored the second or third most goals before the game, so for a part time team it’s been about keeping the ball out of the net.

“The mood in there has been brilliant. Even on Tuesday, we were all disappointed but we all knew that the results were going to come if we kept performing.”

Malone’s goal, which put Glenavon in front eight minutes from the end, came just as he was about to be subbed off along with Eoin Bradley.

However, with no suitable breaks in play allowing the double change to be made, the pair combined to send Glenavon on the way to a deserved three points.

Asked if he knew he was about to be substituted, he said, “I didn’t know!

“I had a lot of time to think about it. I saw Skinner – he didn’t mean to pass to me, obviously!

“The ball came along and I just passed it into the corner. I got my body over it and just tried to keep it down. I was delighted to see it go in.”