Glenavon to establish new ladies team

Glenavon FC, supported by Glenavon Academy and Lurgan Town FC, are delighted to announce the establishment of a lady’s football programme, to commence in 2023.

The programme will be facilitated via the partnership between Glenavon Academy and Lurgan Town and will complement the existing successful Lurgan Town girl’s football programme.

This programme will consist of a Glenavon Girls U17 squad, which will be established in 2023 and a Glenavon Senior Ladies squad which will be established in 2024.

A statement from Glenavon said: “Along with Lurgan Town, we very much hope this will provide a vehicle for talented young girls and women in this area and beyond to play for Glenavon Ladies and help us with our ambition of playing at the highest level possible.

“Any girls interested in being part of our U17 group ahead of the 2023 season, who are not already playing with Lurgan Town girls, should contact us at glenavonladies@outlook.com for further details.”