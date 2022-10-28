Hamilton calls for consistency ahead of Sky Blues clash

Gary Hamilton wants to see his Glenavon side produce more of the same as they take on Ballymena United at Mourneview Park tonight (Friday).

The Lurgan Blues returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 4-2 win over Carrick Rangers. Now they face David Jeffrey’s side, who sit a place below them in the league.

Games against Ballymena in recent years have been entertaining fairs over recent years. Indeed the last meeting between the two on the opening day of the season ended in a 2-2 draw, with Aaron Prendergast finding the net in stoppage time for a Glenavon side who finished the game with nine men.

After a shaky start to the season, Hamilton has been pleased by what he has seen in recent weeks despite results not always going their way.

“We need the same again. We need to try and get the same consistency of performance,” he said.

“I think the attitude of the players have been excellent over the last month. It's been superb and you can see they are right up for it in every game that they play in.

“We need that against Ballymena as well. The bottom six is like another league and we need to be showing the same attitude and mentality, and mindset and hunger and desire to win the game of football.

“You can't just turn up against teams and get the results - you have to have to put in the performances in as well. And you have to put the right mindset into the game, and thankfully over the last month we've been getting that every week consistently.”

The game kicks off at 7.45pm with the revamped Mourneview Park memorial being unveiled at 7pm.