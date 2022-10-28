Sadness at Lurgan Celtic following passing of former boss Frankie Wilson

Lurgan Celtic have expressed their sadness following the passing of their former manager Frankie Wilson.

Mr Wilson had been assistant manager to Colin Malone and then took charge following his departure in 2017.

He was appointed Banbridge Town boss in June of last year. This morning the club announced that he had lost his short battle with cancer.

“At this present time our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his wife Tara and family,” a brief Banbridge Town statement said.

During his managerial career Mr Wilson managed the Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboys side, as well as leading Sport & Leisure Swifts and Bangor over the years.

He will also be remembered as defender for Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Omagh Town and Bangor.

In a statement Lurgan Celtic said, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we have learned today of the passing of Frankie Wilson.

“Frankie was part of our management set-up for several years before returning as manager for a period in the Irish League. An extremely nice guy, Frankie was well liked throughout the club and by all who were associated with Frankie in his various roles and clubs in his career.

“We are extremely saddened and extend our heartfelt condolences to the whole family circle of Frankie, and you are in our thoughts and prayers at this testing time.”

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive said, “Frankie was a much loved and respected figure in the Irish League for many years as a player and a manager. His courage and fighting spirit in recent months was reflective of how he played and enjoyed the game on the pitch.

“Our thoughts are with the Wilson family circle and everyone connected with Banbridge Town Football Club at this sad time.”