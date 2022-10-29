Oxford boss McCrory 'delighted' to reach round four of Irish Cup

Oxford Sunnyside manager Partick McCrory said he was "delighted" to see his side reach the fourth round of the Irish Cup following their 2-1 win over Mossley.

The Lurgan side had to endure a late surge from the visitors to Knockramer Park, but an early Paudie Judge strike and a followed-up goal from Chris Lavery's penalty, which had been initially saved by the Mossley keeper, were enough to secure the win.

After the game McCrory said: "We are currently comfortable in the league but one bad result can reverse things very quickly, so it was important to keep the Irish Cup run going.

"The conditions weren't great today, with the wind and the rain, so it was great to get the win.

"We have, unlike last year, the luxury of being able to rotate the squad. We have a lot of quality on the bench and should we get past the next round the dream would be to get a big draw against some of the top sides."

Pictured is Oxford stalwart Deckie McVeigh who, not for the first time, picked up the man of the match award.

