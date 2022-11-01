Hamilton keeping an eye on VAR experiment

Gary Hamilton says he will be keeping an interested eye on how a forthcoming VAR trial in the Irish League goes.

Glenavon’s game against Linfield on November 12 will be the guinea pig game, although it will not be used within the game itself.

The Irish FA says it is an "investigatory demonstration and conversations around any wider implementation are in their infancy."

The system which is being looked at wouldn’t be the same as the one which is in use in the Premier League, for example, but one which deals with red cards, penalty decisions and whether goals should or shouldn’t be allowed.

Speaking after their win on Friday night over Ballymena United, Hamilton said that he was unaware of the experiment.

But he added: “Put it this way – if we had had VAR this year we maybe would have got more points in the board. That's for sure.

“Even [against Ballymena] we would have maybe got a penalty. Well, we would have got a penalty tonight.

“Thankfully it didn't cause any reflection on the result tonight, which it has done in other games this season.

“But it will be interesting to see and it'll be interesting to see if the people who are making the decisions make the right seasons.”

At the moment the Northern Ireland Football League say that there are no plans to introduce VAR.

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor told the Sunday Life that a shortage of referees is currently proving problematic.

“We had to call off three matches within NIFL leagues last weekend because we don't have enough referees. Those three games were called off due to a lack of referees so where are we getting referees for VAR and who is going to pay for referees and extra officials?” he asked.

“While we want to be progressive and see the League developing and we are open to innovation and things that support and help referees, this is not anything that is going to happen any time soon.”