Local sides discover their fate in Irish Cup

The draw has been made for round four of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup.

Oxford Sunnyside, who made it to the fifth round last year, have been given a great chance to repeat their feat with an away tie against Tandragee Rovers.

Lurgan Town, who are yet to play their third round tie with Finaghy, could end up with a tricky away trip against Ballymoney United, who now play in the Ballymena and Provincial Football League.

And Dollingstown have been paired with Newry-based outfit Windmill Stars, who play in the Mid-Ulster League.

All ties are set to be played on Saturday 26 November 2022 (ko 1.30 pm).The draw in full is as follows:

Tandragee Rovers -v- Oxford Sunnyside, Crewe United -v- St Mary’s YC, Ballymacash Rangers -v- Banbridge Town/East Belfast, Bourneview Mill -v- Moyola Park, Limavady United -v- Belfast Celtic/Bangor, Ballymoney United -v- Finaghy/Lurgan Town, Windmill Stars -v- Dollingstown, Crumlin United -v- Greenisland.