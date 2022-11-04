Glenavon look to cause an 'upset' at Cliftonville

Having enjoyed the highs of beating Ballymena last week, Glenavon will hope to have their feet back on the ground for Saturday’s Danske Bank Premiership clash with Cliftonville.

The Lurgan Blues have been getting the rewards they deserve for some very decent performances in recent weeks, having beaten Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers before last Friday’s win over the Sky Blues, while encouraging performances could also be taken from their narrow losses to Crusaders and Linfield.

Gary Hamilton’s squad’s efforts in recent weeks have not gone unnoticed by the Glenavon boss.

“I told the boys to celebrate the victory [over Ballymena],” he said.

“The boys deserve it. They have been putting in shifts for weeks now.”

Cliftonville, who are three points off the top of the table at the time of writing, sit in fourth place and their Solitude ground has always been a difficult venue to go to.

In fact, Glenavon haven’t won away to Cliftonville since April 2018, when two goals from Andrew Mitchell and an Andy McGrory penalty gave Glenavon a 3-1 win at the north Belfast venue.

And Glenavon have not beaten the Reds since the end of the 2018/19 season, when they won 4-0 at Mourneview Park thanks to a Stephen Murray brace and a goal apiece from Andy Hall and Ross Hunter.

The last outing between the two was a closely fought affair, with only a Ronan Hale free kick separating the two teams in Lurgan.

It’s fair to say Hamilton knows what to expect from Paddy McLaughlin’s side.

“When we played them the other week we competed with Cliftonville for 90 minutes. The referee gave a free kick that was never free kick, and that's how they won the game,” the Glenavon boss added.

“But if you look at the whole game we were competitive against a top side who finished second in the league last year, and they are flying again this year.

“If we go and play the way we can play then who knows - you're always capable of getting results and maybe causing an upset.”