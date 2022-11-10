Gallagher Lennon named in NI U18 squad

The son of former Celtic ace Neil Lennon has been called up to Northern Ireland’s U18 squad for their double-header against Austria next week.

Scottish-born Gallagher Lennon currently plays in midfield for Partick Thistle and is set to follow in the footsteps of his Lurgan-born dad, who was capped 40 times for Northern Ireland between 1994 and 2002.

Lennon senior is currently being tipped as one of the front-runners for the Northern Ireland manager’s job, although former Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is believed to be the favourite for the post.

The U18s play both their games next week at Dungannon Swifts’ Stangmore Park ground, with the games taking place on Tuesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 17. Both games have a 6pm kick-off.

It’s the first time that the U18s have played since SuperCup NI when they played Manchester United’s U18s twice, with boss Gerard Lyttle saying that he believes the clashes with the Austrians will provide an opportunity for the 22-man squad to test themselves against strong opposition.

Northern Ireland U18s squad for games against Austria:

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Kai McClean (Celtic).

Defenders – Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey (all Derry City), Ordhan McCart and Sean Brown (both Larne), Reece Jordan (Portadown).

Midfielders – Ryan Donnelly and Corey Smith (both Dungannon Swifts), Jack Patterson (Everton), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Caolan Donnelly (Larne), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Gallagher Lennon (Partick Thistle), Sean Moore (Cliftonville).

Forwards – Leon Boyd (Linfield), Reece Evans (Leicester City), Luca Doherty (Coleraine), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa).