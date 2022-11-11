Hamilton's rallying call to Glenavon supporters

Gary Hamilton has called on Glenavon’s fans to get behind the players as they look to continue their great run of form.

They take on Linfield at Windsor Park on Saturday, having taken 10 points out of the last 12 available to them. That has included a draw away to an impressive Cliftonville side and victory on Tuesday past against the then league leaders, Glentoran.

Hamilton’s men seem to be getting back on track after a stuttering start to the season. While performances have been good on the whole, the results just weren’t going their way at the start of the season.

That led to criticism from some of the club’s supporters which Hamilton felt was “really harsh”.

“I read things online and its water off a ducks back for me as I’ve been in the game for a long time,” he said after their 2-1 win over the Glens.

“However, it frustrates me when you hear some of the comments people make when they haven’t a clue.

“If you watched us every game this year and you knew anything about football, there’s only two games we’ve let the supporters down this year.

“The results might not have always gone our way but our players have certainly gone out and given everything for this football club - even in the defeats to Larne, Cliftonville and Crusaders.

“Anybody watching those matches who has any idea about football knows that and can see that.

“The media can see that because you’ve been about football but then you go online and read rubbish and it’s the effect it has on players.

“It doesn’t have any effect on me because I couldn’t give one toss about it to be honest but it certainly can affect the players.

“It’s part and parcel of football when it’s fair and deserved and I’ll accept that but when it’s not fair and deserved, then I’m not going to stand here and not back my players up.”

The former striker did give praise to the fans for how they got behind their team on Tuesday night and encouraged the supporters to give them that vocal backing in every game.

“When we score the second goal you can hear them singing and everything else but I think fans, and I’ve said it all across the world, home fans need to get behind their team from the start,” he continued.

“Keep backing them, keep supporting them and our away fans are unbelievable but when we play at Mourneview Park it’s difficult.

“Sometimes you have to be winning before you get anything out of them and it’s hard.

“It’s difficult because we’re a part-time team playing against full-time teams and it’s already difficult as it is but sometimes you need that extra man.

“There’s no doubt after we went 2-1 up that they’ve helped the team pick up the victory at the end.

“That’s where they deserve that praise and it’s been a while since we’ve heard singing at Mourneview Park but it shouldn’t take us winning for that to happen.”