Ex-Glenavon midfielder Sykes earns Republic of Ireland call-up

Former Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad.

Stephen Kenny’s side are due to play Norway and Malta this week.

Sykes’ call-up follows the confirmation that Wigan's Will Keane and Birmingham City's Scott Hogan have withdrawn because of injury.

The midfielder switched allegiances two years ago after having played underage football for Northern Ireland up to U21 level.

He was also called into the NI senior squad during Michael O’Neill’s tenure on three occasions but did not play.

Sykes received his first call up to a Republic of Ireland squad back in March but is yet to receive his first cap.