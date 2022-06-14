Trains for Armagh's trip to Croke Park sell out

Translink ready to take on board Armagh fans' concerns ahead of Dublin game
Eugene Creaney

Reporter:

Eugene Creaney

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

Translink's trains to Armagh’s All-Ireland quarter-final clash with Galway have sold out!

Joe Monaghan from Translink told Your Lurgan that he was delighted to be able to announce that two trains would be going to Croke Park, with an expected total of 1,000 people spread over both trains.

The first train leaves Lurgan at 9.15am with the second departing at 10.30am, returning at 6.40pm and 6.55pm.

However, within minutes the carriages had all sold out. That said, Joe said they wouldn’t rule out adding extra carriages to the Enterprise.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com