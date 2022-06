A third special train will run to Armagh’s All-Ireland quarter final against Galway, Your Lurgan can reveal.

Joe Monaghan from Translink said that the firm plan to run another train to the game at Croke Park after the two previous trains sold out.

Details will be released on Monday morning, with tickets also going on sale on the same day, with Translink saying that they wanted to give fans plenty of notice that the seats would be available.