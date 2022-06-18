Armagh Ladies unchanged for Meath clash

Armagh v Meath; Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3.45pm – Live on TG4

Armagh’s clash with Meath will revive memories of last year’s quarter-final clash between the sides.

Meath won that one to set up a semi-final with Cork at Croke Park – and the rest is history.

Armagh come into this one on the back of a TG4 Ulster Final victory over Donegal – and manager Ronan Murphy has gone with an unchanged starting line-up.

A win for Meath would send them through safely to the quarter-finals as group winners, and leave Armagh and Monaghan to scrap it out for the second knockout place.

But an Armagh win would leave the table nicely poised ahead of the final game in the pool, between the Ulster rivals.

Meath have made one change to the team that saw off Monaghan comfortably in Round 1, with Niamh Gallogly coming in to replace Kelsey Nesbitt for this live TV fixture.

Armagh (v Meath): A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Towe; N Marley, L McConville, G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon; E Lavery, N Coleman, C Marley; A Mackin, A McCoy, K Mallon (capt.).

Meath (v Armagh): M McGuirk; S Ennis (capt.), M.K. Lynch, O Duff; N Gallogly, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E Duggan, A Leahy; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.