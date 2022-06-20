Ulster opponents announced for Armagh clubs

The draws for this season's Ulster Club competitions have been made and Armagh clubs will be competing in the senior, intermediate and junior sections.

With Clann Eireann hoping to welcome back up to 10 missing players before they defend the Gerry Fegan Cup, should the Lurgan club be successful this year (pictured) again they would face the Monaghan champions in a preliminary round at the Athletic Grounds on November 5/6.

The winners of both the intermediate and junior championships have also been drawn at home.

The intermediate title winners will also play Monaghan with the junior winners being pencilled in for a home tie against the Donegal champions.

All sections of the Armagh series are highly competitive.