Armagh captain wins Croke Park/LGFA player of the month award

Armagh captain Kelly Mallon has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for May 2022.

The vastly experienced Armagh Harps player has been in excellent form for the Orchard County recently – and lifted the TG4 Ulster Senior trophy following Final victory over Donegal on May 22.

Mallon, 32, contributed a combined total of 3-10 across Armagh’s two games en route to provincial glory in May.

Mallon’s return to fitness and red-hot scoring form following injury troubles has been a massive fillip to Armagh.

She scored 2-2 in the TG4 Ulster semi-final victory over Monaghan before contributing 1-8, including a late extra-time goal, in the Donegal win.

As Armagh kick-started their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship campaign yesterday (Sunday), Kelly scored two points, including a free, in the 0-9 to 0-9 draw with champions Meath at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford.

Armagh will look to secure a place in the quarter-finals when they play Monaghan on home soil at the Athletic Grounds next Saturday (2pm).

Kelly was presented with her award by Edele O’Reilly, Director of Sales and Marketing, The Croke Park.