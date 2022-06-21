The other side of Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney

The other side of Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney
Eugene Creaney

Your Lurgan will be live from Kyoujin BJJ Revolution Lurgan from 6.30pm tonight with Donagh McKeown and Eugene Creaney.

They'll be finding out how much has training in Brazilian Jij-Jijsu helped Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney build a force to be reckoned with on the All-Ireland stage.

Can McGeeney's expertise on the mats lift the county to success, and is B.J.J a sport all clubs should experience?

Your Lurgan will speak to the instructors about the sport, and ask the GAA pundits about the Armagh v Galway clash.

