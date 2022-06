In coordination with the coaches from Healthy Kidz, St Mary's Derrytrasna held their sports day at the Sarsfield's club today.

School principal, Mrs McAlinden, was delight with the event.

She said, "The Sarsfield's club is a great venue for our big day.

"We had lot of parents involved and our staff have also put a lot of work in. We got the weather and it was fantastic to see so many children wearing the Armagh colours."