Translink provide update on trains to Armagh game

Translink have issued an official statement regarding trains heading to Dublin for Sunday's Armagh quarter final clash with Galway.

Joe Monaghan from the company said, "All scheduled trains will go ahead as planned. We would, however, urge fans to leave plenty of time for boarding, considering all tickets have to be scanned before the trains pull out."

The huge interest for the game saw tickets which went on sale recently being sold out in minutes, Armagh will travel to Dublin with expectations of making the semi-final.