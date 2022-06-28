Clann Eireann defend 'great ambassador' Tiaran Kelly following online criticism

Lurgan club Clann Eireann have spoken out in defence of one of their players who was involved in a melee between players at the end of the game in regulation time which marred Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter-final tie between Armagh and Galway.

Tiarnan Kelly, who allegedly gouged an opposing player’s eye during the incident, has been the subject of vitriol on social media.

Armagh went on to lose the game on penalties.

A statement issued on behalf of the club’s Management Committee said that the well-being of their playing members was of the utmost importance to them.

“As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don't know him,” it added.

It added that what they described as the “vilification” of their player had been “both unjust and unfair”.

The statement continied: “Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club. Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels. His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing.

“One moment does NOT define a man. The GAA will have its due process regarding the issue. We would ask people to let this process take place before making judgement.”