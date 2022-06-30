Clann Eireann players heading to America

It is understood that Clann Eireann players Conor Turbitt (pictured) and Barry McCambridge are on their way to America to play club football over the summer months.

Although it is not yet confirmed, it is also believed that another Armagh player, Rian O'Neill, is also heading to the States.

Both the Crossmaglen man and Turbitt were instrumental for Kieran McGeeney's side this season. It can be taken for granted that all the players will be back for the club championship in August.

Clann Eireann will be set to defend their senior championship title. The Lurgan side, who are still scrapping for points, have a tough league encounter against Maghery on Friday night.

However, as with the Lough Shore side, they will be expecting several missing players to return over the summer.