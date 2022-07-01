Armagh won't contest six-month ban handed to Tiarnan Kelly

The Armagh County Board have accepted a six-month ban handed to Tiarnan Kelly.

Kelly will be out of action for 24 weeks following the eye-gouging incident which took place at half-time of the All-Ireland quarter-final game between Armagh and Galway at Croke Park.

A statement from the county board said, “Following the investigation carried out by the CCCC, Armagh GAA can confirm the players and county board have accepted the proposed penalties. There will be no further comment.”

The Orchard County’s Conor Turbitt, Aidan Nugent and Blaine Hughes, along with Galway’s Cathal Sweeney, Greg McCabe and captain Sean Kelly, have been given proposed one-match bans. The latter is to appeal his ban, with the hearing to take place this evening.

The suspensions follow the conclusion of an investigation by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) this week.