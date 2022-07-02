COVID-hit Sarsfields overcome Pearse Ogs

While the worst days of the pandemic are long over, Sarsfields have been reminded that the Covid virus is still around.

A much depleted High Moss side overcame selection issues and a plucky Pearse Óg outfit to claim two points in Derrytrasna on Friday evening.

Thomas McAlinden top scored for Sarsfields, hitting four from play, whilst Houlahan proved to be a chip off the old block, hitting 3 points for the city men.

The sides exchanged scores throughout, and neither pulled more than a point or two in front at any stage, but when Armagh spurned a clear goal chance late on, it was Sarsfields who edged forward and took the points from this fairly hectic encounter.

Relegation fears continue to hang over the Ógs, whilst their former manager Brendan Hughes will be hoping the outbreak spreads no further.