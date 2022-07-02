Last gasp score eases Clann Eireann drop fears

A last-gasp winning point from Clann Eireann striker Aodhan McConville stuck five minutes into injury time brought two valuable league points for the Lurgan side in Maghery last night.

It brought a nervous north Armagh league derby to a conclusion.

The 0-12 to 0-11 defeat has put the Lough Shore side in a very precarious relegation situation, and as with last season's county champions, they might have to contest the Gerry Fegan from a lower division.

Although the home side were missing Ben Crealey and James Lavery, the Lurgan men performance was credible, considering that Turbitt, Kelly and McCambridge were all out, Rioghan Meehan played no part, and Ryan Owens is still in rehab for a long term injury.

Jack Conlon however did play, he was the best forward on show hitting 6 points of the overall tally and almost found the net on a couple of occasions, but Cusack in the home sides goals pulled off some great saves.

Shay Heffron returned to be composed and totally effective, and one of the highlights was the battle between Sean McCarthy and Aidan Forker.

With John Magee and Johnny Tarode joining the action, young McCafferty in the middle for the Clann's looks a player to keep an eye on. Conor McConville has also returned with Mr Consistency, Conan O’Carroll, outstanding.

Maghery were no doubt disappointed about not at least getting a draw. They didn't play particularly well, but when the effective Robinson knocked over an equaliser three minutes into stoppage time and the whistle expected, McConville broke clear for the Lurgan side’s winning score.

With Stefan Forker almost totally accurate for Maghery, from the deck and play, Danny Magee showed his quality for the winners with some classic scores, as Henderson roamed and prompted from full back to full forward.

The game was well within the home team’s grasp. Level on full time, they had a super strike from Paul Forker pushed out by Owen Mulholland on 61 minutes with the rebound being thwarted by the sublime Adam Kelly on the goal line.

With the rain adding to the nervous tension, in a game without a bad tackle, the passages of play were top drawer.

Maghery will be more disappointed, they weren't at their best, but good enough to snatch a draw.

Clann Eireann's system has become polished and effective. Their tacking is co-ordinated, and with Heffron back at 3 they are progressing nicely for a defence of the Gerry Fegan Cup.

Not for the first time this season Aodhan McConville has popped up with a crucial score. Jack Conlon, however, as they say in the game, “could be anything”.