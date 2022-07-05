Tones tournament starts this week

Tones tournament starts this week

Managers Michael Austin, Peter Nugent and Ronan Mc Caughley with Wolfe Tones chairman Cathal Tighe.

Wolfe Tones' under 19 tournament will kick start on Wednesday night in Derrymacash.

The competition will be contested by sides from St Peter's, Clan Na Gael, Clann Eireann and the host club.

The first game takes place  be between The Tones and St Peter's at 6.45pm followed by Clann Eireann v Clan Na Gael at 8.15pm.

After the round robin games, the finals will be played on Saturday, July 16 followed by presentations in the Tones club.

The competition was greatly welcomed by the participating clubs who felt it was ideal preparation for the under 19 season.

Keep an eye out for full coverage on Your Lurgan.

