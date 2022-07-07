Tones tournament gets underway

Wolfe Tones’ under 19 side registered the first victory of this season’s Michael Tighe Memorial Tournament at Derrymacash when they ran out 5-11 to 0-06 winners over St Peter’s.

Played in perfect conditions, the home side proved too strong in front of a big crowd, which is expected to be even bigger when Clan Na Gael and Clann Eireann meet tonight.

More round robin games will be played at the weekend with the finals taking place on Saturday, July 16.

Referee Chris Lennon took charge of proceedings on the night.