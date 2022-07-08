Armagh ladies bid for semi-final spot

Armagh v Kerry; O'Connor Park, Tullamore, 5pm - Live on TG4

A repeat of the Lidl NFL Division 2 semi-final sees Armagh up against Kerry in Tullamore.

Armagh finished second behind Meath in their pool, which leaves them on the opposite side of the draw to Dublin, Donegal, Galway and Meath.

Kerry, meanwhile, are one of the form teams in the country. They followed up that Lidl NFL Division 2 Final win with a march to a Munster Final, followed by impressive victories over Galway and Westmeath in the group stages of the All-Ireland series.

Armagh fell at the quarter-final stage in 2021 and will be aiming to go at least a step further this time but they’ll have their hands full with a confident and motivated Kerry.

The Kingdom have made five changes in personnel to the team that beat Westmeath comfortably.

Julie Sullivan, Aishling O’Connell, Ciara Murphy, Lorraine Scanlon and Cáit Lynch earn starts for this one, with Aoife Dillane, Ciara McCarthy, Clódagh Ní Chonchúir, Mary O’Connell and Caoimhe Evans dropping to the bench.

Rachel Dwyer scored 1-5 in the second half alone against Westmeath after coming on as sub – but has to be content with a place on the bench again.

Armagh have made two changes to the side that eased to victory over Monaghan, with Eve Lavery and Aoife McCoy coming in for Fionnuala McKenna and Aoife Lennon.

Armagh (v Kerry): A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, C Towe; N Marley, L McConville, G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O’Hanlon; E Lavery, N Coleman, C Marley; A Mackin, A McCoy, K Mallon (capt.).

Kerry (v Armagh): C Butler; J O’Sullivan, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; L Scanlon, C Lynch; N Carmody, S O’Shea, A Galvin (capt.); K Brosnan, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.