Eight goals in Trasna as depleted Hoops foil Grange

Ethan Rafferty (pictured with his dad and coach Peter) swapped his now famous Armagh goalkeepers jersey for the Grange number 9 shirt tonight in Derrytrasna last night to participate in a thrilling 4-12 to 4-12 draw with Sarsfield's.

The result was a moral victory for the Hoops, who drafted in nine reserves for the missing Caolin Skelton, Sean McAlinden, Paul McGeown and Rioghan Crawford, amongst others.

However, they had a hero in Niall McAlinden who saved a penalty in the dying minutes.

Eamon McGeown made no mistake however from the spot to add to his earlier strike and goals from Tommy McAlinden and Kevin McAlinden, who came off with an injury before being introduced to bury what looked like the winner at the death.

Grange drew the game five minutes into injury time when they converted a re-taken 45 which initially sailed wide.

Trailing by six in the opening quarter the High Moss contributed to a superb contest in front of a big Thursday night crowd.

With consistency from McGaughey, Magee and Creaney around the middle and the pace of Colin Stevenson, a depleted Trasna outfit were delighted with the draw but could have been, in retrospect, a little disappointed not to have secured both points.