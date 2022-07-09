Clans keep their eye on the ball with Cruppin win

Carrickcruppin 1-13 Clan Na Gael 4-17

Clan Na Gael skipper Niall Henderson has said that "it is very important to finish as high up the league as possible in the run up to the championship".

Although Hendy had to sit out part of the game with a calf injury, he saw his side, led by youth and the returned Stefan Campbell, dominate a relegation-threatened Carrickcruppin side last night.

They also had Lennox Kamara (pictured) who was certainly keeping his eye on the ball.

Cruppin had Blaine Hughes, who played up front, and Armagh new boy Eoin Woods back from county duty.

It was the Lurgan side who dominated from start to finish. Niall McCann grabbed the first goal of the contest on four minutes after Campbell had drawn defenders.

The impressive Cian France hit the final goal, which was preceded by strikes from Jamie Brady and one from the deck by Stefan.

The home side, by all accounts, provided slick approaches, but the strength of the winner's performance was their hunger under the breaking ball and ability to pick up second phase possession.

Shane McParland scored from all angles with Mickey Toland hitting the best score of the night from the right touchline. His spot kick in the opening minutes was well saved by Michael Brown in the Cruppin goals.

Jack Cunningham and Stephen Loughran were constant threats for the south Armagh side, and Tiernan Kelly, who has Lurgan connections, had some good periods. But overall it was Conor Sloane at 11 who caught the eye.

The Loney brothers for the Blues have improved immensely. Diarmuid had a belter and looks rangy, and the young lad Caolan Campbell, who has just broken into the side, could be a class act.

At the back, Sam McClarnon was sound beside the classy Paul Kelly, with Michael McConville's energy ideal for releasing pressure at the back.

With a raft of players pushing for championship places, it will be difficult to overlook some of the new kids on the block at Davitt Park. Young France - put him in the book.