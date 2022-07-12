Armagh leagues reach crucial stage

All of the Armagh leagues, which have been momentarily paused for the July holidays, have reached a crucial stage with big issues still to be resolved after the restart.

In the top flight (Division 1A) Killeavy look to have the winning of the title in their own hands. With just three games to play the South Armagh side are four points ahead of second placed Harps, who have a game in hand.

Senior champions Clann Eireann (pictured) look to be recovering from a sluggish start and should pick up enough points to avoid the drop, but it appears that both Granemore and Maghery, who sit in bottom spot, and indeed Dromintee will be faced with a relegation dogfight over the coming weeks.

Bar a slip up, Ballymacnab look destined to be crowned Division 1B champions. With Ruairi Grugan back they can push on to win the title and possibly allow for a three-way tussle between Silverbridge, Mullaghbawn and Sarsfield's for the second promotion place.

At the bottom, following a difficult season, Pearse Ogs are in bother, and with their county players back on board St Patrick's are expected to survive at the expense of Carrickcruppin. Clan Na Gael are in a comfortable mid table position.

The most competitive division in Armagh is currently the 2B section which sees Culloville, Tir Na Nog and Beleek all locked on 18 points, although Culloville have completed a game more.

On the way... how the other divisions are shaping up.