Big games for Maghery as Sarsfield's push for promotion

Former Armagh senior champions Maghery face their toughest period of the season so far over the next fortnight as they attempt to avoid relegation from the top flight.

The ultra-consistent North Armagh side play a high flying Madden side on Friday night before tackling title-chasing Killeavy who currently sit four points clear at the top of the table.

Also at the weekend, Clann Eireann - who are attempting to get a settled team on the pitch while they wait on both Conor Turbitt and Barry McCambridge returning from the States - will also face Killeavy with Dromintee expected to be tested against Crossmaglen.

In Division 2A, the game of the weekend sees Sarsfield's travel to Cullyhanna. Should the High Moss win they could be fancied to clinch a second-place promotion spot behind champions elect Balymacnab, who are five points clear and have the title in their own hands.

The Trasna side will face a strengthened St Patrick's outfit with both Aidan Nugent and Jason Duffy back on board.

A high flying Tir Na Nog team will play Belleek who also have promotion aspirations.