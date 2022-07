Dozens of young people from Lurgan have enjoyed a lively Armagh Coaching School week at Clan Na Gael GFC.

The week was co-ordinated by Armagh Seniors player Rory Grugan, along with Aidan Nugent, James Morgan and Kieran Grimley and culminated in a mini tournament called Road to Croker.

Donagh McKeown caught up with Rory earlier in the week.