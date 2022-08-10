Ladies' leagues to be decided at weekend

Two more Armagh Ladies league titles will be decided this weekend, with one game in particular deciding the champions.

With St Paul's (picture by Ciaran McMahon) already home and dry in Division 4, the Taghnevan girls will play Wolfe Tones tonight (Wednesday) in their final outing before the championship is faced.

Clann Eireann will be crowned Division 1 winners on Saturday night, following their home game against Silverbridge.

The big game of the weekend is between Tir Na Nog, who are searching for historic back-to-back league titles, and Clonmore, who can go joint top if they defeat the Portadown ladies. This particular encounter will draw a huge crowd.

With the ladies' game growing in stature, this season's championship is eagerly participated.