St Paul's girls in history making win

GAA historians are attempting to find out if any St Paul's team had gone through an entire season unbeaten.

The ladies from the Lurgan club, who are building for the championship, can possibly claim to be unique, having played 10 and won 10 this league season.

Defeating a determined Wolfe Tones team, who are also improving, the Taghnavan ladies - who had almost another team on the bench - looked polished and ready to challenge for a historic league and cup double.

The club's chairman, Philip Mallon, said: "I would like to praise all the players, supporters and the management team who have brought ladies football to a higher level.

"We have a big championship game on the way but are looking forward to it."

Pictured are joint captains Maria Fitzsimmons, Abbey Mulholland and Margaret McCorry from the Armagh Ladies County Board, who praised all those who are currently involved in the ladies' game.